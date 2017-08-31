Unga subsidy programme hangs in the balance

Uncertainties over the Unga Subsidy Programme continue to emerge as the deadline for the tax waiver on imported maize inches closer.

Neither millers nor the government have given a way forward for subsequent months even as consumers fear the price of the commodity may go back to the original price of between 110 shillings to 180 shillings per 2kg packet.

A Maize shortage that hit the country this year resulted to Unga prices skyrocketing leaving consumers with the heavy burden of paying for the valued commodity which was then retailing at between Ksh 145 to Ksh 185 for a 2kg packet.

The government was forced to intervene and waive duty on maize importation to bridge the maize deficit that made flour well beyond many Kenyans reach.

After government interventions, Unga would retail at a flat subsidized price of Ksh 90 per 2 kg packet for all brands.

The Ksh 6billion government subsidy programme facilitated importation of maize duty free by local millers to bridge the deficit.

This year the government projects the country will harvest 28 million bags of maize down from 37 million bags last year, representing a 25 percent drop.

The drop is attributed to the erratic weather patterns across the country as well as the invasion of Fall Armyworms in major maize growing regions.

With the maize subsidized program set to end in a months’ time, it is uncertain whether there is enough maize in the country to keep Unga prices low.

The government says it will limit the amount of maize which millers get to a two days stock to ensure that millers do not remain with the subsidized maize after the program comes to a close.

However millers say they are yet to have discussions with the government concerning the situation and are waiting to access the country’s maize harvest before opening negotiations with the government.

There is a likelihood there will be a consultative meeting between millers and the government concerning the 5 months subsidy programme.