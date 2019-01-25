CA targets to put up infrastructure in 164 locations

The Communication Authority of Kenya plans to spend 2.4 billion shillings from the Universal Service Fund kitty on putting up telecommunications infrastructure in 78 remote locations that had been shunned by mobile service operators.

This would avail mobile telephone network to over 300,000 Kenyans in remote areas.

Even though Kenya surpassed the 100 percent mobile penetration last year that was attributed to the fact that most users own more than one SIM card either from the same or different service providers, some Kenyans are not yet connected due to absence or very weak network reception in their area.

This has seen the subscribers either forced to move to areas with network or climb trees and hills in order to make calls or send text messages.

To remedy this, CA is working with industry players to put up the requisite infrastructure that include masts to connect to telephone towers and boost reception.

7,000 residents in Kitui County are among the beneficiaries.

Stakeholders have the lauded the project saying it will provide the much needed impetus for socio economic development through efficient communication.

Meanwhile, the government has reinstated its plans to cap the age limit of imported cars to five years.

Trade and industry CS Peter Munya said the policy that applies for vehicles with an engine capacity of above 1500 cubic centimetres will be implemented on July 1.

The age limit for cars imported into the country will also reduce to three years by 2020.

The government’s decision instructed by East African Community that recommends slashing of the age limit to five years by 2021, in a raft of measures intended to promote local manufacturing industries in the region.

EAC reported that the disjointed policy on age limits among the EAC member states was aiding flooding of the regional market with old cars and stifling the growth of new car manufacturing.