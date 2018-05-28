CA urged licensees to remit towards USF kitty

Cash from the Universal Service Fund (USF) is being utilized on constructing base stations in Kajiado, Baringo and Turkana counties that were previously without any mobile phone network.

CA Director General Francis Wangusi says the kitty that has so far netted Ksh 7.1 billion would also be spent on high speed internet infrastructure in 896 public secondary schools.

CA urged licensees to be consistent in remitting towards the universal service fund.

A study done by Communication Authority of Kenya to determine the levels of access to ICT services in the country and to identify priority areas in the implementation of the Universal Service Fund revealed that 5.6% of the population, which translates to about 2.66 million people, had no access to telecommunication services.

To address the prevailing disparities, the communications authority contracted Safaricom and Telkom Kenya to start constructing Voice Infrastructure base stations in selected sub-locations in among others Turkana, Kajiado and Baringo counties that were previously without telecommunications network coverage.

CA is also utilizing the cash on the Education Broadband Connectivity Project that gears towards providing high-speed Internet connectivity to public secondary schools in the country.

So far, the Universal Service Fund kitty has attracted Ksh7.1 billion with the authority targeting to raise Ksh.75 billion to support voice connectivity in marginalized areas and another Kshs. 250 billion for connecting the entire country to broadband.