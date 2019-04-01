Rapid growth in mobile subscription is attributed to the growth in e-commerce in the country.

With 49.5 million mobile subscribers representing a penetration rate of 106.2 percent partly due to multiple SIM ownership, mobile commerce transitions were valued at 1.8 trillion shillings as of December last year.

This comes as a report by the communications authority warns of increased cases of cyber attacks via mobile.

Communication Authority of Kenya says in Second Quarter Sector Statistics Report that there were 12,197 cyber threat advisories, a 91 per cent increase from previous quarter.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



This indicates that many local organizations and institutions are still either unaware or ill-equipped to safeguard themselves from loss through cyber-attacks.

Kenyans have also increasingly reported loss of their mobile savings with increased mobile base transactions.

During the quarter under review, active mobile money subscriptions and agents stood at 31.6 million and 223,931 respectively.

A total of 787.8 million transactions valued at 2.1 trillion Kenyan shillings were made when at the same time an increase in the number of fake mobile applications hosted on popular online stores were activated and used to deliver malware to mobile devices and defraud unsuspecting users.

Despite this, the number of active mobile subscriptions in the country grew by 6.2% from the previous quarter to stand at 49.5 million with Safaricom PLC market share for mobile subscriptions dropping by 0.9% to 63.3%.

On the other hand, Airtel Networks Limited gained 1.1% to record a market share of 23.4%.

The market shares for Telkom Kenya Limited, Finserve Africa Limited and Mobile Pay Limited were recorded at 9.0, 4.2 and 0.2 per cent respectively even as the perils of digital transformation continue to plague the sector.

Similarly, CA says none of the various local genre content has achieved 40 percent requirement for broadcasting.

Also read http://www.kbc.co.ke/companies-accrue-losses-amidst-rising-cyberattacks/