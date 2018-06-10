Carl Tundo wins RSC Athi River Rally

Written By: Christine Muchira
Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop emerged victorious in the RSC Athi River Rally in his Mitsubishi EvoX clocking a time of 84.44mins ahead of ManvirBaryan and Drew Sturrock driving the Skoda Fabia in a time of 85.18.

BaldevChager/Ravi Soni (Mitsubishi EvoX) finished off the podium clocking 85.34.

“It was a tough day out there, challenging, but we knew we had the car and pace to make through till the end” said Carl.

The both wet and dry course was tough and rough but had stages when the drivers could really put their foot down throw the light gravel.

The Mitsubishi EvoX powered through the tough terrain, not giving in to the rocky conditions on the track to clock the fastest time of the day.

Further to this, KCB once again showed their committed interested in pushing for the WRC to return to Kenyan soil by hosting a great leg of the National Rally Championship.

The KNRC event that is co-sponsored by KCB Bank saw 18 drivers traverse the vast Machakos County covering over 80kms.

