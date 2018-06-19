CBK given tight oversight over mortgage refinancers

Many Kenyans could become homeowners in the near future as the state sets wheels in motion for establishment of mortgage refinancing companies to ease cost of mortgages.

The Finance Bill 2018 seeks to give the Central Bank of Kenya regulatory powers that is expected to give way to establishment of mortgage refinancers.

Additionally, Employment Act is set for amendment that will see employers contribute a maximum of 5,000 shillings for each employee to the National Housing Development Fund.

High mortgage rates have for long denied a majority of Kenyans entry into the homeowners club.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Before the interest rate cap, the expensive nature of mortgages has been blamed for the low numbers currently at just 24,400 active mortgage accounts.

The Finance Bill 2018 proposes that the Central Bank be charged with licensing and regulation of mortgage refinancing companies and Mortgage Financing Businesses.

The proposed bill also gives CBK powers to determine capital adequacy standards for mortgage companies, prescribe the minimum liquidity requirements and permissible investments for mortgage refinance companies.

already the Kenya Mortgage Refinancing Company has been incorporated with an initial 16.1B expected from the the World Bank.

The mortgage refinancing companies are expected to provide long term refinancing to primary lenders and speed up construction of the 500,000 housing units in five year.

Realizing the housing agenda is expected to cost KES 1.2t.