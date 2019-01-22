Cellulant employees memorial service held at Citam Valley Road

A memorial service for six victims of the Dusit D2 attack was held Tuesday at the Citam Valley road, Nairobi.

The six who were Cellutant employees were part of the 21 people who were killed during last Tuesday’s terror attack.

They were identified as, Dennis Mwaniki, who worked as the Head of Information Security, Jeremiah Mbaria the Head of Cellulant’s hub, John Ndiritu who worked as a Quality Assurance Tester, Wilfred Kareithi who was an Implementation Engineer and leader of Cellulant’s Global Delivery Team, Kelvin Gitonga an engineer and Ashford Kuria who headed the Product Development Department.

Dusit D2 hotel also lost 4 of their employees during the incident.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The attack that was reportedly staged by four heavily armed terrorists and a suicide bomber who blew himself up on arrival saw more than 700 hostages rescued by the end of a multi-agency security operation on Wednesday morning.

So far, four more suspects accused of plotting last week’s terror have been arraigned in court as investigations into the incident intensify.

The latest development coming as four of the eight suspects on the police terror list surrendered to authorities Monday a day after their names were published.

Gaddafi alias Munene, Ali Abdi Kachora, Boru Abdi Bidu and Ramadhan Rasho now in police custody as detectives follow possible collusion with those who executed the attack.

The suspects were among five others listed as armed and dangerous. Others included Violet Kemunto alias Khadija, Dido Mohamed Fugicha alias Dingdong, Hussein Adan Hussein alias Etto and Boru Abdi Bidu as well as one unnamed middle aged man.

An operation by a contingent of security forces is currently underway with police saying they have crucial leads that will help nab perpetrators of the attack.