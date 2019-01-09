Central Kenya leaders warn against plot to sabotage handshake

Mt. Kenya leaders have warned against an alleged plot to sabotage President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s handshake.

The leaders led by Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Peter Kenneth and NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua Wednesday accused some politicians of disrespecting the president and the presidency.

They are now calling on individuals with divergent views to criticize or correct the president with decorum and respect.

The leaders have also dismissed allegations that the Mt. Kenya region has been neglected by the Jubilee administration in terms of development.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Meanwhile, various leaders have commended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s stern stand on equity in matters development.

In a statement, former Football Kenya Federation President Sam Nyamweya said the allegations by a section of leaders from Mt. Kenya region that the President had ignored the region on development are uncalled for.

He called on elected leaders to desist from utterances that are likely to create unnecessary tension in the country.

He at the same time cautioned leaders against politicizing the war on corruption, saying it is necessary to ensure development in the country.

Nyamweya’s sentiments were shared by a section of leaders from Kajiado County who said each Kenyan has a right to get a share of national development regardless of their ethnicity and political affiliations.

The leaders, among them former Kajiado Senator Peter Mositet and former Nairobi County Assembly speaker Alex ole Magelo said the MPs should instead focus on the development agenda at the grassroots level.

Elsewhere, Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri on Tuesday led a peaceful demonstration in Nakuru town in protest against alleged marginalization in Mt. Kenya region.

The MP who led protests in Nakuru town also decried President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ‘Washenzi’ comment.

Speaking to reporters in Nakuru Tuesday afternoon, Ngunjiri said supporters of the party in Nakuru will stage daily demonstrations until the president retracts his words that he claims belittle the electorate that confidently voted for him twice in one election in 2017.

While in Mombasa County on Monday, the President dismissed some politicians from Mt Kenya region who have been accusing him of neglecting the region and instead asked them to shelve narrow political interests and instead serve Kenyans.