Chinese investors urged to set up industries in Kenya

Written By: Judith Akolo
Industrialization and Trade Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohammed is urging Chinese manufacturers to set up industries in Kenya to allow for both technology and knowledge transfer as well as generate employment opportunities.

Adan at the same time warned importers against dumping substandard goods on the Kenyan market.

He warned importers against dumping substandard goods in Kenya noting that the government will ensure that local traders are not crowded out of their businesses by foreign traders.

Revolutionizing of trade by taking advantage of the online platform has evolved into the next frontier of international trade as Kenyan entrepreneurs get the one stop opportunity to sample the international market.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has entered into a partnership with a Chinese online trading company Amanbo that will see Kenyan exporters use its platform to access the Chinese market.

Kenyan traders were encouraged to tap the Chinese market with population is 1.4 billion to export tea, coffee, horticultural produce and goods manufactured by small and medium enterprises.

