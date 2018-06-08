Cholera strikes Tana River County

Health practitioners in Tana River County are on high alert following a cholera outbreak in the area.

Tana River County Chief Executive in charge of health Mawanajuma Hiribae confirmed that 78 people in Madogo area are admitted to hospital after testing positive for the bacterial disease.

Dozens of patients mostly women turned up at the Madogo health centre in Tana River County with similar symptoms.

After a series of tests medical personnel discovered they were infected with cholera.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Hiribae says the county government has put in place intervention measures in collaboration with other development partners to curb spread of the disease after it emerged that lack of clean drinking water was the major cause of the outbreak.

“We have a water truck on standby that will supply water to settlements that cannot access safer drinking water. We shall also sent a team of health workers to this areas to educate the public on the need to maintain high standards of hygiene,” she added.

The CEC said a team of health workers have been monitoring the outbreak of the disease and have established that eateries and other open air food vendors were not the cause of the outbreak.

She blamed the recent floods in the area for the current predicament saying water supply to Madogo was stopped after Kenya Power disconnected power for fear that electricity lines would be submerged.

It is the second time this year that a cholera outbreak has hit Madogo and residents are pointing accusing fingers at authorities for not taking quick action to prevent the epidemic.