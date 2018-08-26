Christian and Scientific Association to hold forum on science and religion

Christian and Scientific Association of Kenya (CSAK) is set to hold a two-day regional conference that will focus on facilitating interaction between science and Christian Faith.

The two day conference will be held in Naivasha from Wednesday August 29, 2018 to Thursday August 30, 2018.

According to the Project Leader of CSAK is Prof. Francis W. Muregi of Mount Kenya University, the Conference will be attended by high key scholars in the field of Science and Religion.

Christian and Scientific Association of Kenya brings together practitioners of science and Christian Faith with the aim of exploring how interaction between the two in the African context can best synergize each other.

Since its establishment two and a half years ago, the Association has realized tremendous growth in membership that spreads across the nation drawn from 35 universities and several research institutions.

Prof. Muregi says that the Association was formed following controversies that have been experienced in the country in the recent past on dissenting opinions between the policy makers and religious actors.

A section of the Church has opposed immunization of children alleging it is a form unconsented birth control which leaves many Kenyans unsure on whether to embrace immunization or not.

And in the past few years the country has experienced heated debates on diverse subjects such as on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), and immunization campaigns for Polio and Tetanus vaccines.

Prof. Muregi says that it high time universities guided the masses on such matters of public interest, making the latter active players and not spectators.

“Universities must demolish the silos that hinder interdisciplinary interactions” he asserts.

The Association emphasizes capacity building of its members and holds annual national workshops and trainings, public debates, and national essay competitions on interaction between science and religion in the African context.

The Chief Guest during the conference is Professor Mwenda Ntarangwi, the Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer for Commission of University Education (CUE), Kenya. Notable speakers at the Conference include Professor Andrew Briggs, Head of Nano materials Department at the University of Oxford; Professor Oyewale Tomori, past President of the Nigerian Academy of Science; and Professor Joseph D. Galgalo, a Cambridge University-trained theologian and Vice-Chancellor, St. Paul’s University, Kenya. During the Conference, a famous play by a renowned actor Andrew Harrison titled “Mr. Darwin’s Tree” will be showcased.