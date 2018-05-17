Church tells state to declare graft a national disaster

The National Council of Churches of Kenya is calling for a practical approach to the bane of corruption that continues to weigh down on the country’s economy.

NCCK General Secretary Rev. Canon Peter Karanja says the vice has become malignant permeating every fabric of the Kenyan society.

Barely days after allegations of yet another major scam at the national youth service surfaced, has the church now raised a red flag over what it has termed as grave levels of corruption.

While calling for the declaration of graft as a national disaster, the National Council of Churches of Kenya called on the government and all relevant agencies to revitalize the war on corruption by employing a multi-sectoral approach.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



This even as they proposed amnesty to offenders willing to comply and surrender to the public fraudulently acquired resources.

Separately, Machakos governor Alfred Mutua has decried high level of graft in the public service calling for urgent measures to stem the vice.

Mutua called on the government to put in place necessary mechanisms to arrest the situation that is threatening to compromise gains made over years.

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto is calling on the religious leaders to work with the government in uniting Kenyans.

Speaking at his Karen residence during a meeting with the African Inland Church leaders from Ukambani, Ruto said a more united country will ensure more development, thereby empowering Kenyans economically.

He noted that the perception that Lower Eastern, and other regions in Kenya, had been neglected by the government was as a result of the archaic politics that had fragmented the country into tribal cocoons.

“There is, therefore, a need for Kamba community to join hands and work together with the government. We ask for your support as church leaders to further integrate Kenyans,” said Ruto.