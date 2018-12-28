KBC_Facebook-728x90

Prominent city lawyer professor Tom Ojienda has been arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

His arrest is linked to services he allegedly offered to Mumias Sugar Company at the time the miller experienced economic constraints.

His lawyer Nelson Havi has however castigated the arrest saying it a ploy by the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions and the DCI to hold him unlawfully as they procure search warrants in his absence.

Lawyer Peter Wanyama has also been arrested even as reports indicate the crime busters are trailing court of appeal Judge Professor Otieno Odek with a view to take him to custody.

Written By: Ben Njue
