City lawyer Tom Ojienda accuses DPP of malice

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji believes he has sufficient grounds to have three people charged over misappropriation of funds at the troubled Mumias sugar company.

Lawyer Tom Ojienda, Mumias sugar former finance director Peter Kibati as well as former company secretary Emily Otieno are on the public prosecutor’s radar and are set to be arraigned in court on Monday.

The three are set to be charged with various offences including obtaining money contrary to section 313 of the penal code, uttering false documents contrary to section 353 of the penal code, abuse of office contrary to section 101[1] of the penal code and conspiracy to defraud contrary to section 317 of the penal code.

The arrest of Ojienda appears to have rattled the Law Society of Kenya that has faulted the Director of Criminal Investigations detectives over the arrest of the lawyer as well as the office of the director of public prosecutions.

The Society accuses the DCI of failing to abide by the laws of the country saying his arrest was in contravention of Article 49 of constitution which requires an arrested person to be brought before Court as soon as possible and not later than 24 hours.

Earlier Saturday, Prof. Ojienda denied the claims of fraud leveled against him saying that the planned charges were in bad faith and malice.

Ojienda said that he is ready to present all the cases that he had handled for Mumias Sugar Company on the alleged fake court cases to defraud the company.

In a statement Saturday morning Prof. Ojienda dismissed the allegations saying the prosecutors did not seek any statement from him but stated that his records are intact and is ready to present all the cases that he had handled for Mumias Sugar Company on the alleged fake matters.

“I have read the Director of Public Prosecution’s statement with utter shock and disbelief. I would like to state without any fear of contradiction that I do not, I cannot and I have never filed a fake case. I have never conspired with any person to be paid for work not done. These charges sound like a big joke and reeks of malice, bad faith and flies in the face of the fundamental duty of an Advocate to receive instructions and charge fees from a client,” Mr Ojienda said.

Meanwhile, the Council of Governors lawyer Peter Wanyama has dismissed a section of media reports that he was arrested Friday evening alongside Ojienda over the Mumias sugar probe.

Wanyama says he was only called upon to clarify some information with regard to his former partnership with of Prof. Odek, Prof Ojienda & Wanyama Advocates which he previously worked for.

Elsewhere, officials from the Kenya Bureau of Standards and customs are expected to be charged with defrauding the government of Ksh64.9 million in taxes.

A statement from the Director of Public Prosecution accused the officers of colluding with three companies to undervalue imported goods.

15 individuals that will be charged in connection with the case include Charles Ongega Ongwae, Eric Chesire Kiptoo, Esther Wangui Watene, Ali Thuo Chuphi, Elizabeth Nyambura Kimani, Alex Maina Ndiritu, Cornelius Mwanyamba Mwango and Fredrick Cheruiyot Busongo among others. Investigating officers reportedly received information that Gendipre Enterprises and Rupai Trading Limited (importers) and their clearing agent Landmark Freight Services Limited with the help of custom and Kebs officers concealed imported goods to evade taxes.

DPP Noordin Haji further accused the officers of allowing goods to enter the country without requiring the companies to pay proper penalties of missing certificate of conformity.