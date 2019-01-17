Chief Justice David Maraga is calling on the Public Service Commission to be in the forefront in making sure that all public Servants are accountable to the Kenyan people who are their employers.

Speaking during the swearing ceremony of the newly appointed commissioners, Maraga said public service officers are the face of government in the grassroots and should always strive to be diligent and transparent in their transactions.

CJ Maraga challenged the appointees to play a critical role in making sure all officers promote the National Values.

The Chairman of the commission Stephen Kirogo said that there is needed to embrace new innovation to improve service delivery and performance in the public service.

Kirogo challenged the new commissioners to bring on board new ideas on how the country can deal with the challenges of youth unemployment.

Those sworn in included vice-chairperson, Charity Seleina and members Joyce Nyabuti, Mary Mwiandi, Reuben Chirchir, Patrick Wamoto, Andrew Muriuki, Salma Ahmed and Joan Otieno.

Meanwhile National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale is accusing chiefs and security agencies in the area of alleged lethargy in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

Speaking at Iftin primary school during a tour of schools in Garissa town constituency, Duale said the number of young people taking drugs in the area is worrying.