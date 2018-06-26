CJ Maraga blames DPP for collapsed corruption cases

The Judiciary is now blaming the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for bungled corruption cases.

Chief Justice David Maraga says the office of the DPP to ensure that corruption cases presented to court have watertight evidence against the suspects.

He defended the courts saying they should not be blamed for setting free corruption suspects if the prosecution presents weak evidence that cannot sustain any conviction.

He added “The Judiciary will, however, not be used as a scapegoat or a convenient whipping boy in this war. No one should expect a conviction if there is no incriminating evidence presented in court”.

Maraga said the Judiciary is not involved in investigations and it was up to the DPP to make sure all files on corruption presented to court meet the highest evidential threshold.

“The tendency by the investigating and prosecution agencies to bring to Court cases that are not ready or are poorly investigated and then point an accusing finger at the Judiciary when the suspects are acquitted is not only unfair to the Judiciary and suspects concerned but also undermines public trust and confidence in the judicial and legal systems” he stated.

“But if a case is properly investigated and sufficient evidence gathered and presented, the people of Kenya will be justified in expecting a conviction and punishment”

He, however, advised the courts to ensure that corruption cases are dealt with expeditiously to avoid perceptions that the judiciary was becoming an impediment in the war against corruption.

“ I have also given firm instructions that corruption cases shall be heard on a day to day basis. The days when such cases took up to five years or even longer to determine are a thing of the past” he said.

He was speaking during the swearing-in of Judge William Ouko as the president of the court of appeal to replace Justice Kihara Kariuki who is now the Attorney General.