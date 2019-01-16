CMC Motors set to start building Renault trucks

Local manufacturing has received a boost after CMC Motors announced plans to start building a new range of Renault trucks at Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers plant in Thika.

Officials from both CMC Motors and Renault Trucks Africa say they have ordered some automotive parts for the new Renault K-Range truck series whose assembling is slated to begin in June this year.

Renault Trucks Africa through partnerships with listed firm, CMC Motors, have dedicated technology, expertise and financing in increasing its activities in the local manufacturing scene.

While launching Renault’s new K-range truck series, CMC Motors revealed that they would increase their stake in Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers to enable it to assemble more units locally and attract new jobs.

Currently, the government has a 35 percent shareholding in the Thika based Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers, with CMC Holdings and D.T Dobie & Company each with a 32.5 percent stake in the vehicle assembler which started production in 1976.

CMC Motors plans to invest around 5 million shillings to make the project a reality from June this year.

This comes just weeks after the president held a meeting with vehicle manufacturers in Mombasa to explore opportunities in the sector.

Renault trucks Africa says the new K-range series is specially adapted to the African terrain and conditions and is targeting the construction, mining and heavy machinery industry to drive sales in Kenya and East Africa as they look to expand their regional footprint.