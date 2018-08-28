Coffee farmers in the Lower Eastern Region have opposed the new proposed bill on coffee processing and sale saying their views were not taken into account.

The Coffee Bill 2018 by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is set to be tabled in parliament and proposes to ban the export of raw coffee.

The farmers in Eastern claim this will inconvenience them as they have no capacity to process coffee locally.

While attending the annual general meeting for Lower Eastern Coffee Mill, owned by farmers affiliated to the Machakos Co-operative Union, the farmers demanded that the status quo remains as they lack the capacity to locally process coffee for export.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



They warned that if passed, the Bill will have a devastating effect on their capacity to export their coffee as has been the case.

They called on both the county and national government to protect them from coffee brokers who they said are exploiting them and negatively impacting on their returns.

In recent times various counties, including Kiambu County, have embarked on plans to establish Kiambu Coffee Company that will enable the county market its coffee branded that will be branded as ‘Kiambu Coffee’.