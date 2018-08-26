Governors to undertake first peer-learning mission in Makueni

The Council of Governors, with support of USAID, UKaid and World Bank will Monday hold the first ever peer-learning and experience sharing mission in Makueni County.

The council said in a statement that the Vice chairperson, Council of Governors, Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru will lead the delegation of Governors from all counties and two technical officers per County who deal in matters public participation for a peer-learning and experience-sharing mission.

The council said the purpose of the mission is to share experiences, explore ways of improving public participation in the Counties.

In the spirit of learning from each other, visiting counties will be taken through Makueni County’s public participation model in order to what makes it work and apply the lessons learnt to improve public participation systems and structures in their Counties.

The statement further said the delegates will have an opportunity to visit various projects commissioned and endorsed through public participation by the people of the Makueni County.

The projects include; Universal healthcare -Wote town, Youth development in Wote town, Makueni Fruit Processing Plant in Kalamba and Kwambila Dam- Londokwe River in Kathonzweni ward.