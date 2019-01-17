Committee raises concerns over competence based curriculum implementation

The National assembly education committee has raised concerns over the ongoing implementation of the competence based curriculum.

Engaging Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, the committee cited failure to address capacity of teachers and availability of learning materials as some of the challenges that could jeopardize the anticipated reforms within the education sector.

The concerns coming even as education Amina moved to assure Kenyans all systems are place to ensure the success of the new education regime.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed had a hard time convincing national assembly education committee that all systems were set for the change of the education curriculum.

MPs expressing fears over numerous challenges ahead of implementation of the new education curriculum, including inadequate capacity of teachers, as well as unavailability of facilities necessary for the success of the new curriculum.

The lawmakers concerned that the challenges could hinder the government’s policy to ensure 100 per cent student transition from primary to secondary school.

According to Amina, capacity building for teachers is currently underway with the process of printing and distributing new text books at advanced stage.

MPs want the ministry to hire at least ten thousand teachers arguing that the number of students had increased with the 100 percent transition policy.

The government intends to increase allocation for secondary schools to boost facilities to accommodate the increased number of students.