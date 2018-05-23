Committee wants procurement of NYS buses stopped

National Assembly’s labour and social welfare committee has written to Treasury seeking to stop the procurement of 50 mass transit buses by National youth service for Nairobi public transport.

The MPs want treasury to freeze funds querying the ministry of public service and youth for investing outside the agency’s mandate.

The labour committee has also resolved to slash the NYS budget for the next financial year and relocate the money to youth enterprise development fund and women fund, following the alleged massive corruption at the national youth service.

This comes in the wake of alleged embezzlement of 9billion shillings at National Youth Service.

The national youth service has requested 22billion shillings for 2018/2019 financial year but MPs are not impressed with utilization of public resources at the agency.

According to Labour Committee Chairperson Ali Wario the slashed funds from NYS budget will enhance youth enterprise development fund, women enterprise fund, uwezo fund as well as arid and semi-arid areas program.

The MPs also want treasury to stop procurement of 50 buses currently being done by national youth service at 900million shillings.

The labour committee queries the ministry of public service youth and gender for investing public resources in a devolved function.

The buses meant for Nairobi mass transit seeks to decongest the city traffic and restore sanity in the public transport sector currently in the hands of the private sector.

The long term solution for dealing with corruption at NYS according to labour committee lies in restructuring the agency.

The MPs are mulling over introducing a legislation that will establish a board of directors to oversight National youth service and detach the agency from influence of the principal ministry.