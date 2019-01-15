Over 400,000 residents in remote 78 sub-locations across the country have been connected to telecommunication services after putting up of key infrastructure financed by proceeds from the Universal Service Fund.

Acting Assistant Director for Universal Service Fund which is administered by the Communications Authority of Kenya says 1.24 billion shillings has so far been spent on availing mobile services in 78 sub-locations out of the targeted 348 sub locations.

This is through the Universal Service Fund administered by the Communications Authority of Kenya that finances putting up of telecommunications infrastructure to avail services in areas shunned by telcos for not making business sense.

Out of the 348 sub locations in remote areas that had been identified to benefit under the programe, the Communications Authority of Kenya has so far been able to put up telecommunications infrastructure in 78 sub-locations at a cost of 1.24 billion shillings.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The key infrastructure is expected to enhance connectivity and promote growth in business activities in the once remote and sleepy sub locations brought about by a lack of mobile penetration.

Officials say out of those selected, Safaricom picked 50 remote sites while telcom picked 28 and have since opened up the areas.

Also read https://bit.ly/2Lmik3D

Tell Us What You Think