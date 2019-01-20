Companies in Magarini urged to undertake corporate social responsibility

Magarini Member of parliament Michael Kingi is calling on Salt mining firms in his constituency to initiate corporate social responsibility as a way of giving back to the local community.

Kingi noted that there were many companies that rip off huge profits in the area and should help the community by offering scholarships to locals students who are from poor backgrounds.

Magarini MP wants companies to undertake corporate Social responsibility as a way of making locals benefit from resource within their areas.

Speaking during handing over ceremony for Desks beds and mattresses donated to Mamburui Secondary School, Kingi said such companies would not be allowed to operate in the constituency if they don’t support the local community.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The legislator said the move was not meant to force the investors to initiate CSR activities but a right for locals.

The MP vowed to ensure the investors comply urging locals to start income generating activities instead of waiting for employment.

Meanwhile, Nyeri County Assembly Speaker, John Kaguchia, has called on young university graduates to use knowledge acquired through their education to create jobs not only for themselves but others through innovation and modern technology.

Speaking at Kenyatta University, Kaguchia who is a former KU student leader said the youth can no longer rely on paid employment and should use their skills acquired through innovation and technology to create jobs.

He had been invited by the university as one of the motivational speakers.