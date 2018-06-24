Concerns as Kidney transplant patient dies in Embu

Questions have arisen over the maiden kidney transplant surgery at the Embu level five hospital after the patient died of complications.

The patients is said to have succumbed from vessel complications.

The six hour surgery was conducted by over ten doctors drawn from Moi teaching and referral hospital, and Embu level five hospital.

Celebrations of the first ever kidney surgery at the Embu level five hospital were short lived after the patient died six hours later due to vessel complications.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The surgery is said to have undergone well despite the medical complication posed by the patient.

Renal Surgeon Dr Phillip Cheptinga who was among the Doctors who conducted the surgery had on Friday declared the surgery a success saying they struggled for over six hours to rectify vessels in the renal system before finally containing the situation.

Dr Cheptinga said they successfully completed the transplant and stabilized the patient before he was taken to intensive Care Unit (ICU) to heal, before developing complications and succumbing.

Doctors and County administration, senior leaders expressed disappointment at the death of the teacher whose two kidneys had failed after struggling with the ailment for over ten years and was relying on weekly expensive dialyses before the need for the transplant came up.

The exercise was conducted after 18 months of preparations, by doctors, with both the recipient and the donor being evaluated and counseled.