Construction of affordable houses to begin in July, CS

288

KBC_Facebook-728x90

The government is set to embark on the construction of affordable houses in July this year.

Roads and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia says the one million housing programme, will be divided into 56 projects, with each county getting one housing project while Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu have more than one.

Speaking at Kahuhia Girls High School in Murang’a County, the CS noted that the project that will be undertaken by the government in partnership with private sector will cost over Ksh. 2.6 trillion.

Also Read  Muslim cleric urges youth to uphold discipline

“We have land in Mavoko, Ngara, Ridge road where we will kick start construction of houses, as the government embarks on achieving the agenda of housing within a period of four years,” added Macharia.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

At the same time, Macharia noted that the government is fast tracking tarmacking of a section of road leading to Turkana oil fields to ease transportation of crude oil to the refinery.

Also Read  GIZ enters into pact with Marsabit County to support agriculture

He said the 297-kilometre road from Eldoret to Lokichar will be tarmacked within a period of two years in an effort to fast-track transportation of crude oil to Mombasa.

Also Read  President Kenyatta mourns Speaker Muturi’s mother

Macharia observed that Kainuk Bridge has been washed away by heavy rains and presently engineers were fixing a drift bridge to enable transportation of goods.

“Transportation of crude oil to the refinery will proceed as scheduled as the drift will be used awaiting construction of the bridge,” said the CS adding that the road contract has been awarded to seven companies.

 

 

kbc_Twitter-728x90-new

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
rosewelimo

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR