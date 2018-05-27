Construction of affordable houses to begin in July, CS

The government is set to embark on the construction of affordable houses in July this year.

Roads and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia says the one million housing programme, will be divided into 56 projects, with each county getting one housing project while Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu have more than one.

Speaking at Kahuhia Girls High School in Murang’a County, the CS noted that the project that will be undertaken by the government in partnership with private sector will cost over Ksh. 2.6 trillion.

“We have land in Mavoko, Ngara, Ridge road where we will kick start construction of houses, as the government embarks on achieving the agenda of housing within a period of four years,” added Macharia.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



At the same time, Macharia noted that the government is fast tracking tarmacking of a section of road leading to Turkana oil fields to ease transportation of crude oil to the refinery.

He said the 297-kilometre road from Eldoret to Lokichar will be tarmacked within a period of two years in an effort to fast-track transportation of crude oil to Mombasa.

Macharia observed that Kainuk Bridge has been washed away by heavy rains and presently engineers were fixing a drift bridge to enable transportation of goods.

“Transportation of crude oil to the refinery will proceed as scheduled as the drift will be used awaiting construction of the bridge,” said the CS adding that the road contract has been awarded to seven companies.