Construction of SGR section at Nairobi National Park begins

Laying of tracks and t-beams for phase 2A of the Standard Gauge Railway has began at the Nairobi National Park.

China Road and Bridge Corporation says this follows completion of construction of pillars inside the park covering a distance of 5.8 kilometers.

In two months, the firm expects to complete the exercise that has been met with sharp criticism from conservationists.

The phase begins at the Inland Container and enters the Nairobi National Park where 180 pillars will be constructed to cover a distance of 5.8km.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Construction of the line inside Nairobi National Park has elicited opposition from conservationists over the projected negative effects it might have on the park’s ecosystem.

The bridge will be the longest among 27 bridges to be constructed in the Rift Valley terrain totaling 17.3Kms in length.

This will also include three tunnels which combined have a length of 7.148Kms.

The bridges and the tunnels take up 20.4% or 24.448KMs of the total length of 120Kms.

CRBC says the t-beams and tracks will be laid on either side of Phase 2A where already 389 t-beams have been fabricated while 80,000 rail sleepers are set to be laid on a 39KMs stretch. Phase 2A costs Ksh150 billion.