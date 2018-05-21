Contractor given 3 week ultimatum to complete Karatina market

A contractor who was awarded tender to construct the multi-million shillings Karatina Market has been given a three weeks ultimatum to complete the work.

Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua claims the construction had promise the market would be ready by this month but nothing seems to be happening on the ground.

Traders have been carrying out their business in makeshift structures since the construction work of the 251 million shillings market commenced.

Gachagua claims the continued stay of traders at the makeshift market had exposed many to numerous challenges including health complications such as pneumonia and arthritis.

The market is 95 percent done and once completed, it is expected to accommodate 3,000 traders.

Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Director of Administration, Mabeya Mogaka, expressed hope that the contractor will meet deadline as the government had availed the required resources.

The market is expected to be handed over to the county government on June 15.