The Central Organization of Trade Unions COTU (K) says it fully supports the move by President Uhuru Kenyatta to end corruption in public institutions which he says is threatening the country’s economic growth and governance.

COTU (K) is now urging all senior individuals both in Public and Private Institutions, who have since been mentioned in any corruption related activities to step aside to allow investigations.

“…as first as they can as this will be the only surest way to give justice to the millions of Kenyans that have had to bear the brutal effects of corruption in our country.” He said.

In a statement to newsrooms, COTU secretary generals Francis Atwoli’s in particular urged those individuals serving in institutions where workers funds are involved like the National Hospital Insurance Fund, NHIF, the National Social Security Fund, NSSF, the National Industrial Training Authority, among others and have been mentioned in corruption related issues to step aside.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Atwoli further said that Kenyans are now looking upon both the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and Criminal Investigation Department, to act decisively on corruption cases and safe guard the public resources by prosecuting those found culpable of mismanaging public resources.

“Kenyans are now looking upon both to the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP and Criminal Investigation Department, CID in undertaking this important national exercise with fairness and precision so as Kenyans can proudly witness a government and institutions that pride in serving them as members of public and not institutions that are tailor made to serve certain personal interests and being used as conduits for stealing public and tax payers money.” He Said.