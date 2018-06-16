COTU threatens withdrawal of workers from NSSF, NHIF

The Central Organization of Trade Union is threatening to mobilize a mass withdrawal of workers from NSSF and NHIF if parliament okays a bill to exclude COTU and FKE representatives from serving as boards of trustees in the two funds.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli says they plan to move to court to challenge a gazette notice published last week that excluded a COTU representative from the NSSF board.

National Assembly’s Health and Labor Committees are considering the proposed legislation from government that seeks to restructure the composition of board of trustees of the two funds.

The national government is sponsoring the Statute Laws Amendment Bill that contains proposals to reduce the number of COTU representatives in the board of trustees of NHIF and curtail the influence of the union and employers body in the decision making organ of the fund.

Atwoli has already protested before the national assembly’s health committee that the proposed legislation will only enhance corruption in NHIF.

A similar proposal also targeting to restructure the composition of the NSSF board of trustees is being considered by the labor and social welfare committee.

The amendment seeks to axe five directors that represent COTU, the Federation of Kenya Employees, the Kenya Medical Association, faith-based organizations and the teachers’ union.

The representatives will be replaced by nominees fronted by the Health Cabinet Secretary to the agency, which collects more than Sh30 billion from workers annually.

COTU views the proposed legislations to be in contrast with international labor laws. The workers union has now threatened to mobilize mass withdrawal of workers from both NSSF and NHIF if the proposed bill is adopted.

Debate on the proposed statute laws amendment bill is scheduled for next week Tuesday.