Countrywide household HIV and AIDS survey commences

Written By: Rose Gakuo
190

The Ministry of Health has deployed teams of technical personnel on a nationwide household survey and testing for HIV and AIDS.

This follows the launch of Kenya Population based HIV Impact Assessment or (KENPHIA), which hopes to scale up collection of   data on the impact of the disease.

The nationwide household survey and testing for HIV and AIDS aims at collecting details  to  assist in policy decisions and resource allocation  in the war against HIV.

According to principal investigators and stakeholders behind the project the country is at 5.9% prevalence rate which translates to 1.5 million people.

A significant number of these people are completely unaware of their status making it difficult to help them.

According to the Director of Medical Services Dr. Jackson Kioko the survey  will  not only   ignite the need for one to know their status but will also ensure  comprehensive impact assessment  and  offer solutions in ensuring the country  moves towards a HIV and AIDS free generation  by the year 2030.

The project under the just unveiled Kenya Population based HIV Impact Assessment  (KENPHIA) targets  over 36, 0000 individuals  and will also focus on tests for other sexually transmitted diseases, Hepatitis B as well as nutrition  among expectant women and children on a voluntary basis  amid efforts to provide universal health care .

 

 

