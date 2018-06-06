Countrywide household HIV and AIDS survey commences

The Ministry of Health has deployed teams of technical personnel on a nationwide household survey and testing for HIV and AIDS.

This follows the launch of Kenya Population based HIV Impact Assessment or (KENPHIA), which hopes to scale up collection of data on the impact of the disease.

The nationwide household survey and testing for HIV and AIDS aims at collecting details to assist in policy decisions and resource allocation in the war against HIV.

According to principal investigators and stakeholders behind the project the country is at 5.9% prevalence rate which translates to 1.5 million people.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



A significant number of these people are completely unaware of their status making it difficult to help them.

According to the Director of Medical Services Dr. Jackson Kioko the survey will not only ignite the need for one to know their status but will also ensure comprehensive impact assessment and offer solutions in ensuring the country moves towards a HIV and AIDS free generation by the year 2030.

The project under the just unveiled Kenya Population based HIV Impact Assessment (KENPHIA) targets over 36, 0000 individuals and will also focus on tests for other sexually transmitted diseases, Hepatitis B as well as nutrition among expectant women and children on a voluntary basis amid efforts to provide universal health care .