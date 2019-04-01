County Govt drills bore hole to provide clean water for residents

Residents of Kituma, Alia, Mlalenyi and nearby villages now have access to fresh, clean and safe water after the County Government successfully drilled a 250 meters borehole in the area.

The residents have for the past 30 years been walking for miles in search of this precious commodity which will now be a thing of the past.

Ms Segolina Wawasi, a mother of 5 kids expressed her joy they have been buying a 20lts jerry can at Ksh 50 which a majority of them cannot afford.

Her sentiments were echoed by Ms. Susan Chao a resident of Kituma village said cases of human wildlife conflict facing most parts of Taita Taveta will now reduce.

The CECM Water and Irrigation Hon. Gaspa Kabaka said the County Government remains commited in solving water shortages across the County adding that the 250 meters deep borehole will be equipped and residents supplied with the water to their households.

He called on the public to remain calm as the department of water is working on water problem by building more storage tanks and extending more connections to households.

He said there are plans to ensure there is enough water for domestic and irrigation so as to increase food security for the people.

Bura MCA Hon. Patel Mng’ambwa appreciated the County government for fulfilling its agenda of ensuring residents of Taita Taveta County have access to clean water.

Hon. Patel said lack of water in the area has negatively affected education standards as school going children were forced to walk long distance searching for water despite high cases of human wildlife attacks.

The County government also intends to purchase a Borehole drilling engine which will be used to sink boreholes in several other areas across the 4 sub counties.

More than 1,000 households from Alia, Kituma, Lwalenyi and its environs are expected to benefit from the borehole once fully equipped.

