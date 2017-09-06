Over 200 petitions have been filed at the courts challenging the election of Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament, Women Representatives, and Members of the County Assembly.

The latest entrant to the pool of petitions is former Kenyan Ambassador to Tanzania Ali Chirau Mwakwere who has petitioned the re-election of Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya.

By Wednesday 6th September 154 petitions had been filed at the Supreme Court, High Court and Magistrate Courts across the Country as election losers seek reprieve in the Courts.

Petitions challenging the gubernatorial election in 13 counties among them Embu, Garissa, Machakos and Kirinyaga have been filed while two petitions have been filed challenging the re-election of Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

Former Kenyan Ambassador to Tanzania Ali Chirau Mwakwere has challenged the re-election of Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya at the Mombasa Law courts, while former Turkana Senator John Munyes is also in court contesting the re-election of Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok.

There are thirty three petitions challenging the election of Members of Parliament across the Country among them a petition by former Kisauni legislator Rashid Bedzimba against Ali Mbogo, former Eladama Ravine MP Musa Sirma who is challenging the election of Moses Lesonnett of Jubilee Party.

Through his lawyers, Sirma who vied as an independent candidate said the exercise was marred with irregularities and wants the poll repeated.

Election petitions challenging the posts of Governor, Member of the National Assembly including Woman Representatives, Senate and Member of the County Assembly will be determined within 6 months from the date of filing.

Petitions for the position of Member of the County Assembly which so far are 62 will be handled by Magistrates while the rest will be heard at respective High Court.