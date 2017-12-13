24,000 public primary schools connected to electricity

The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) says over 24,000 public primary schools have been fully connected to electricity to enhance information and communications technology uptake in schools across the country.

REA Chairman Dr. Simon Gicharu said the board has now embarked on a supervision tour of schools in the regions to check on the progress of the Sh. 30 billion project started by the national government in 2013.

Dr. Gicharu said REA is cognizant of the fact that Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) revolution is the next big thing in the education sector.

‘The government’s power connection initiative will help the learning institutions in the utilization of technology and tech resources,’ he said.

He added that the authority has installed solar power as a source of lighting for schools in areas with no national power grid.

Dr. Gicharu who spoke to the press in Kilifi County when he led REA board of directors on an inspection of schools in the coastal county declared the school electrification project a ‘great success’.

He assured Kenyans that the electrification project is complete and is expected to expose young learners to modern technology.

‘99 per cent of public primary schools are now connected to the power supply and the remaining one per cent are the new institutions that have come up recently’ he said adding that going forward the authority will be connecting schools on a continuous basis.

He noted rural electrification remains a priority of the government noting that REA is determined in providing electricity to every household in the country.

Dr. Gicharu noted that the rural electrification scheme is likely the boost economic output in the long run after every single village is connected.

REA chair at the same time said the electricity authority is building a Sh.145 million storage facility at the REA yard in Mariakani Township.

He said the contractor Concordia building and civil engineering company ltd is expected to complete the project in June 2018.

The National Public Primary Schools Electrification Project began in July 2013, as part of the Jubilee Government’s flagship projects to facilitate digital learning in public primary schools.