3 admitted in hospital after consuming contaminated meat in Samburu

Three people are receiving treatment at the Samburu County referral Hospital while over fifty others were treated and discharged after consuming contaminated camel meat.

Residents of Muruangai village in Samburu central are said to have feasted on the uninspected camel carcass that left them with serious symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting.

A mother and her two children are among residents of Muruangai village admitted to the Samburu county referral hospital for close monitoring.

According to a nurse at the facility, the patients were brought to the hospital complaining of severe diarrhea and vomiting.

The sub county disease surveillance coordinator says his office received a call that an entire village was complaining of similar symptoms and on arrival, it was established that residents had consumed uninspected meat.

Meanwhile, Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki has warned residents against consuming uninspected meat during the festive seasons.

The warning comes in the wake of anthrax outbreak in parts of the county prompting the county government to embark on a 15-day livestock vaccination drive.

Muthomi who was launching the drive in Kambandi area asked farmers to seek services from designated providers and ensure their animals were vaccinated.

At least 15 heads of cattle and 14 sheep have died so far from the disease.