3 people killed in suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Lamu

Three people have been killed by suspected Al-Shabaab militants at Maleli in Witu area of Lamu West constituency. Lamu County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo confirmed the incident saying the attack happened around 12:30am.

According Kitiyo, a group of heavily armed militants raided one of the villages and beheaded three locals, torched several houses before escaping into the bush.

Kitiyo says his officers are currently pursuing the attackers who are believed to be part of the group that has been hiding in the nearby Boni Forest.

The attack comes barely a fortnight after nine people were butchered in Jima and Poromoko villages of Lamu County.

Three other people were also killed on 2nd August when suspected Al Shabaab militants attacked a passenger bus in Nyongoro area of Witu, Lamu County.

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants have been reigning terror on residents and security personnel in Lamu County and use the expansive Boni Forest as their hideout.

Last month, at least nine people were killed by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Pandanguo and Jima area of Lamu County. Reports from the area local chief indicated that the nine were brutally beheaded.

The suspects are said to have trespassed into the country through the porous Kenya-Somalia border.

Elsewhere, two people died Friday morning following a grisly road accident at Salama junction along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The accident involved two Lorries. Area police boss Charles Muthui said a lorry coming from Mombasa tried to overtake a fleet of cars when it had a head-on collision with an oncoming truck.

Muthui said occupants of the lorry died on the spot. The truck driver and his conductor who sustained injuries were rushed to hospital.

The accident caused a heavy traffic snarl up along the busy highway.

The wreckages were towed to Salama police station and bodies of the deceased taken to Machakos level 5 hospital mortuary.