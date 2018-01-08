More than 30 admitted due to chikungunya outbreak

Thirty two people have been admitted in various public hospitals in Mombasa County after contracting the chikungunya virus.

Mombasa county Governor Hassan Joho has launched five vector control vehicles with new machines and chemicals to fumigate homes in the county as the chikungunya virus outbreak causes a threat to more residents.

Just less than three months ago, Mombasa County was grappling with the cholera outbreak that saw dozens admitted in hospitals and several eating joints and kiosks in the county closed down.

The county health department released a report that indicated the outbreak of the chikungunya virus on Sunday.

Joho confirmed that there has been 120 suspected cases and out of them 32 have been confirmed to have been affected by the virus.

It was during the launch of the five vector control vehicles that Joho noted that the mostly affected sub counties are Changamwe and Mvita constituencies.

Since the virus is spread by mosquitoes, the governor has urged the residents of Mombasa to work closely with the county government to manage garbage so as to eradicate the breeding grounds for the mosquitoes.

He however noted that the garbage menace is contributed more by the private garbage collectors noting that the county government is working effortlessly to enact by laws that will end hopeless garbage dumping in the county.

He also noted that the county government has put enough measures in place to deal with the chikungunya virus outbreak.

