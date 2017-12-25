Over 50 families treated by local community group this Christmas

Over 50 families from Kanunga village in Kiambu County have a reason to smile after they were treated to a Christmas of a kind by a local community group.

The group dubbed Unity Maisha Kwagira said the gesture was meant to put a smile on the faces of the less fortunate calling on other Kenyans to support vulnerable groups during the festive season.

A group christened Unity Maisha Kwagira paid these families a visit bringing with them goodies to brighten their day.

Group chair Michael Gicheru says the aim was to share with the less fortunate as a way of celebrating Christmas.

Gicheru has called on other Kenyans of goodwill to follow the course and share with the less fortunate during the festive season.

Naomi Ehenzo could not hide her joy after receiving the goodies, expressing her gratitude to the group of well-wishers.