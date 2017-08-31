Suspected killer of Facebook friend arraigned in court

A man suspected to have killed his 26 years old Facebook lover on their first date out has been arraigned in court.

Richard Nyakina a casual labourer is expected to answer to murder charges on the 7th of September after getting a state counsel to represent him.

Richard Nyakina alias Guku is said to have met 26 years old Lydia Nyaboke Mogeni on Facebook.

The two immediately exchanged contacts and for about two months they continued to chat setting the 23rd day of July this year as their first date.

On the fateful day, the deceased who is said to have been living with her younger brother in Ngara, left home to meet her new found love at the Nairobi Central Business District, never to return.

In an investigation report presented before Justice James Wakiaga at the Milimani law courts in Nairobi, Nyakina is said strangled the deceased using her clothes at Ngong forest.

Nyakina who appeared calm in court however says in a statement that they had been dating for two years and did not plead to murder charges as he lacked representation.

Justice Wakiaga directed that he be accorded a state counsel to represent him and be arraigned before the court on 7th of September this year.

The late Nyaboke was laid to rest on the 25th of august at Mabariri village in Nyamira County.