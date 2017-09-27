Police officer kills spouse, self in Nakuru

Police in Nakuru town are investigating circumstances under which a police officer allegedly shot and killed his spouse before using the same weapon to take his own life.

The bodies of the duo were found lying in a pool of blood with the firearm still in the hand of the officer alongside five spent cartridges. It is unclear what the couple were arguing about.

The officer is reported to have shot his wife three times in the chest and head using his official AK-47 assault rifle before turning the gun on himself.

It is believed the two had a scuffle during the night after which the agitated officer committed the heinous act and shot himself in the head.

Nakuru OCPD Joshua Omukata says they are investigating what could have led the officer to commit the crime. Their bodies were moved to Nakuru county Government mortuary as investigations continue.

Last week, a police officer shot his girlfriend dead before attempting to commit suicide along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi.

Witnesses said the police constable arrived at a cyber café where the girlfriend worked and stayed there for a while.

An argument started between the woman and the officer who drew his gun and shot her at close range, killing her on the spot as frightened customers scampered for safety.

The officer then turned his gun on himself. Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome said the officer was injured on his chest and left biceps.

Cases of police officers shooting and killing their close relations have been on the rise in the recent past.