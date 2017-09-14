Adequate security measures in place ahead of poll

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has assured Kenyans of adequate security measures ahead of the fresh Presidential election next month.

Matiang’i warned that security agencies will not hesitate to apprehend any politician or civilian out to fan hate among Kenyans.

He made the remarks while on a tour of the coastal region to access the security situation following several attacks in Lamu and Tana River counties.

He said proper measures have been put in place to ensure that the fresh president election is conducted in a conducive and peaceful environment.

Matiang’i said stern action will be taken on hate mongers and that any threat to the stability and peaceful co-existence of Kenyans will face the fuill wrath of the law.

And on the security situation in Lamu and parts of Tana River, Matiang’i said the Government will enhance security surveillance to keep off al shabaab terror group and its sympathizers.