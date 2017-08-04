AG honors long serving officers

Attorney General Githu Muigai has honored 15 officers who have served the Government for more than thirty (30) years at the State Law Office.

The Officers have served the Government while attached to the Office in different capacities. They were honored Friday at a farewell ceremony attended by more than 300 officers from the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice as well as family members of the officers.

Among those honored include:

1. Mr. David Karaya who served in the Accounts Department

2. MS. Elizabeth Thuo in the Public Trustee or Administrator General Office

3. Mr. Geoffrey Ochieng, Accounts Office

4. Ms. Eunice Kerubo, Human Resources

5. Ms. Nancy Njeru, Administration

6. Mr. Titus Musyoki, Companies Registry

7. Ms Agnes Nzioka, Registrar General’s Office

8. Ms. Hellen Kosuri, Civil Litigation

9. Ms. Winfred Wandeto, Public Trustee

10. Mrs. Bernice Gachegu, former Registrar General

11. Mr. James Marienga, former Secretary in the Advocates Complaints Commission

12. Mr. Barrack Otieno, Public Trustee,

13. Mr. Julius Kojwang, Former Head of the Finance Department

14. Mr. Samson Okoth, Public Trustee and

15. Mr. Gerishon Okaru, former Head of Internal Audit.

In his remarks, Professor Muigai paid tribute to the officers who had dedicated most of their adult life to serve in public service.

“ Today’s celebration is in recognition of the many years our friends and colleagues have served in public service. We honour them for they gave of their youth and early adulthood to serve us and the people of the Republic of Kenya with utmost dedication and humility. They have mentored us in the various stations that they worked and they are an important part of our family,” he stated.

Celebration of long serving officers at the State Law Office started in 2014 and has now been institutionalized as part of the culture.

In his off the cuff remarks, Professor Muigai challenged officers to refrain from using the phrase retirement preferring a realignment in life or transition that was marked with wisdom, gratitude and celebration in adulthood.

“With retirement, a person is made to feel that they have reached the epitome of their usefulness; they are no longer wanted by the society. This is a period of wisdom, gratitude and celebration of the different stages of life that we have passed through. This is the period when you are at your best, where you share all that you have to enrich the society around you. You want to empower all those that are around you, you want to show them a different way of doing things; you want to teach from your own experience where you are now much wiser, humbled yet enriched with life knowledge and skills,” stated the Attorney General.

He called on older Kenyans to assist the younger generation become more responsible people who were interested in serving the government at all levels. The Chief Legal Advisor was humbled by the many years that the officers had served observing that the officers had vast expertise in different areas. He called upon younger officers to continually tap from the knowledge and skills of the older officers.

