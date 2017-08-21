Baringo county threatens to stop payment for striking nurses

Baringo County has threatened to stop the payment of salaries to the striking nurses who have boycotted work for close to three months.

Health County Executive Andrew Kwonyike says only nurses who will report for duty will have their salaries paid.

Operations at public health facilities have been paralyzed countrywide by the ongoing nurses’ strike with patients especially those who depend on public health care bearing the brunt.

The nurses are demanding to be paid 7.2 billion shillings to return to work.

Reports indicate that eight people, two among them expectant mothers have lost their lives in Baringo County referral hospital.

Kenya National Nurses Union (KNUN) Deputy Secretary General Maurice Opetu in June said that the collective bargaining agreement that is the bone of contention had its major details agreed on by March 27th 2017.