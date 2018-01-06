Bomet County to hire specialized doctors

Bomet County Government plans to hire specialized doctors in a move to improve health care services in the county.

The county governor Dr. Joyce Laboso engaged with officials from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Officials to strategize on an acceptable formula that will boost the number of doctors in the county hospitals.

The county boss, says they agreed to work closely with the Union to ensure the county employed enough specialized doctors.

Secretary General Ouma Oluga says the union will also be visiting other counties to deliberate with Governors on modalities of hiring doctors who are not currently in employment but are qualified to practice.

And in West Pokot County a section of political leaders have criticized the poor state of health services at Kapenguria Referral Hospital.

The criticism came a day after a power blackout forced the hospital management to refer patients to neighboring hospitals in Kitale and Ortum mission Hospital.

Led by Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto, the leaders are accusing west Pokot deputy governor Nicholas Atudonyang who is also heading the Health department as CEC of absconding duty and wants the county boss Prof John Lonynangapuo to immediately address the issue.

However, the county Chief Officer in charge of Health Ibrahim Longelomoi has assured residents of improved health services saying they have put in place mechanism to prevent a recurrence of the unfortunate power cut.