Bungoma County launches Kshs 400m bursary fund

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has announced the disbursement of Sh400 million bursaries to benefit 45,000 needy students to pursue learning in secondary and tertiary institutions.

Under the new scheme, an extra allocation of Sh220 million has been done up from Sh180 million allocated in the previous Financial Year.

“In about 30 days, we saved Sh100 million and by the end of December, we would have saved an estimated Sh400 million which we are reallocating to the Bursary Fund,” Mr Wangamati said, also hinting that he has earmarked to save up to Sh1.2 billion in a year.

Addressing the press from his office Monday, the Governor announced that 1,000 students from each of the 45 wards will benefit from the scheme. The process, which kicks off tomorrow (December-13, 2017) will ensure each of the qualifying students gets a minimum of Sh10,000.

To guard against underhand deals that have seen needy cases miss out in the past, the Governor directed that vetting must be an open affair with members of the public taking part.

“In the past application forms were used to determine needy cases. This posed serious challenges including locking out the most deserving cases. Henceforth, I have directed that the vetting process of would-be beneficiaries be held at the village levels,” he added.

“The vetting process will involve Omukasa, Assistant Chief, County Ward officials, Area MCA and teachers in an open public Baraza,” Hon Wangamati said, adding that this will ensure we have an inventory of all needy and that no needy child is left out.

Mr Wangamati also said the final list from each ward will be hang on noticeboards for public scrutiny so that shortlisted needy students are not short-changed. “Selected beneficiaries will be issued with serialized forms to fill and submit to the ward bursary committee and the final list from each ward will be hang on noticeboards for public scrutiny,” he added.

The Governor also said he has allocated up to Sh10 million towards paying school fees for needy students who qualified to join national schools.

In the past, there has been public hue and cry in the manner in which bursaries were allocated since influential people ended up allocating bursaries to their cronies at the expense of needy students.

The process of identifying deserving cases, submitting the beneficiary list and the final disbursement of the funds of the selected students to schools will commence on December 13, this year and end on January 5 next year when funds will be disbursed to schools and colleges in respect to qualifying students.

At the same time, the Governor announced that the County Government is in the process of acquiring extra road equipment valued at Sh200 million for roads maintenance.

According to the Governor, the process of gravelling 700km of class D road network will commence next week and an estimated 15km of Class D road network will be graveled in every ward within the county to improve infrastructure.

“This way, we ease movement of people and access to healthcare facilities and the transportation of goods from the farms to the markets,” he said.

“Towards these efforts, we have signed an MoU with Nzoia Sugar Company Ltd to use their equipment to do 200km of road. We are also set to sign another MoU with West Kenya Sugar to do another 200km.”

He said that he will ensure that the Misikhu-Brigadier road is completed by December next year as well as deploy substantial amount of money of the Community Empowerment Fund on building bridges and culverts.