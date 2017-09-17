Busia teachers want exams done before Presidential poll

Kenya National Union of Teachers Teso Branch in Busia County now wants the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Schools Education and KCPE exams to be done before the repeat Presidential elections.

The Union Deputy Executive Secretary Olunga Ekwenye said the national exams should revert to the old calendar before the polls, adding that the move would cushion against any violence arising from the election outcome.

“We want the KCSE exams to start by October 15th and end by October 30 while KCPE should be held between October 20 and 30th,” he said, thus paving way for Presidential polls on November 1.

Busia teachers’ position concurs with that of the NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga who disputed the October 17th date set by the IEBC and demanding the polls to be pushes to November 1.

While taking his position, Raila said there are many issues that remain unresolved and should be addressed before the commission is allowed to conduct fresh polls.

He said until the “bare minimum changes” were made then there will be no elections in Kenya on October 17th 2017. “It is not an election boycott but it simply means that Kenya will not hold the elections on the IEBC proposed date.”

Separately, the Anglican Church, Nakuru Diocese is running a week long music extravaganza as part of a peace building campaign in Baringo and Nakuru Counties aimed at fostering integration among various ethnic communities in the regions.

A total of 22 choirs drawn from the two counties are participating in the festival. Nakuru Diocese Bishop Rev. Joseph Muchai says the Music extravaganza is aimed at persuading citizens in the regions to coexist peacefully by exercising tolerance to accommodate each other’s diverse political ideologies.

Rev. Muchai who spoke at Jehovah Shammah Prayer center in Nakuru called on the political leadership across the political divide to refrain from divisive utterances during campaigns ahead of the fresh presidential poll on October 17th.

Muchai called on politicians to respect constitutional bodies and support them in discharging their constitutional mandate.