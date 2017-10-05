Chebukati seeks Supreme Court Direction on fresh poll

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has moved to the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the declaration of the presidential results.

Chebukati wants the court to pronounce itself on which form between 34A and 34B the presidential elections results should be declared.

Chebukati further want the court to clarify on whether IEBC Chairperson can correct errors identified on forms 34A or amend the forms 34B where the results differ with those in relevant forms 34A after the verification exercise.

In a certificate of urgency Chebukati argues that the Supreme Court in its detailed ruling did not direct the electoral body on which form to base the announcement.

He also seeks guidance on what action to take if the results captured in form 34Bs do not conform or tally with the results captured in forms 34A.

According to the Court of Appeal in the Maina Kiai case, the results declared by the constituency should be final and any error noted in the statutory forms can only be corrected by an election court.

Chebukati outlines that despite the Supreme Court agreeing with the Maina Kiai case, the court emphatically stated that in the course of verification the numbers must add up.

He therefore want the Supreme court to give directions on whether IEBC through its Chairperson can correct errors in forms 34B where ; if at all the results there-in do not tally or conform with the results captured in the relevant forms 34A.

Chebukati also seek to know which results the IEBC Chair ought to lawfully declare if the verification exercise reveals that the results captured in forms 34B do not tally or conform with the results captured in the relevant forms 34A.

The electoral body wants the court to expeditiously determine the matter as its finding will be relevant for purposes of the fresh Presidential elections scheduled for October 26 2017.