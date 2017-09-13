Clinical health officers demand for better remuneration

Clinical health service in all public hospitals will be paralyzed on Friday should the Salaries and Remuneration Commission fail to release the job evaluation results for the practitioners.

The Kenya Clinical Officers say that clinical officers in the country are underpaid and work in poor conditions.

This even as more than 1,200 striking nurses in Nakuru county risk losing their jobs, if they fail to return to work by Friday.

The nurses’ strike entered its 4th month as they demand that SRC, the National and County governments implement the contentious collective bargaining agreement.

The Kenya Union of Clinical officers, has now threatened to join their colleagues on the streets saying SRC is targeting the health sector in the country.

Union Secretary general George Gibore as well as Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary General Seth Panyakoo, said that the commission is has categorized clinical officers as semi-skilled, degrading their importance.

They argue that they actually provided close to 80 per cent of health services in hospitals.

Panyako also warned that SRC commissioners must vacate office when their term expires in December, saying the current group should be replaced.

In Nakuru County over 1200 striking nurses risk losing their jobs after Governor Lee Kinyajui ordered them to resume duty by Friday, saying innocents Kenyans are suffering due to their hard stance.

The situation is replicated in Baringo County where Governor Stanley Kiptis threatened to institute disciplinary action against striking nurses saying the strike is illegal.