Clinical officers petition SRC over job grades report

Clinical officers have now petitioned the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) demanding that it reviews a report categorizing them as semi-skilled.

The clinicians who spoke through their union Secretary General George Gibore and who have since downed their tools termed the categorization demeaning to their profession.

The enraged clinicians have vowed to seek redress from the Council of Governors until all their grievances are addressed.

Clinicians say they will be holding demonstrations every Monday until their grievances are addressed.

Following the nurses plight, nurses in Machakos say they will not call off the strike until their demands are met.

Only last Friday, a stakeholders meeting that brought together the Governors, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and the Treasury sanctioned the sacking of health workers who do not resume duty.

In compliance, Murang’a and Kiambu counties have already begun the process of recruiting new nurses.