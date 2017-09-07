More County Assembly speakers sworn in

County assembly members in Taita Taveta, Tana River and Kwale County took oath of office as elected leaders as the second phase of devolution kicks off.

In Taita Taveta, Meshack Maghanga retained his seat as the speaker of the county assembly after two rounds of voting that saw him garner 11 votes against Nairobi-based lawyer Janet Oben’s 8 votes.

In Kwale, Sammy Ruwa was re-elected as the speaker beating seven other candidates. Ruwa had vied for the governorship seat as an independent candidate but lost to the incumbent governor Salim Mvurya.

Present were Kwale Senator Issa Juma Boy, Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani, Woman Rep Zulekha Juma among other leaders.

In Tana River the former speaker Mohammed Hassan Dube was ousted after Michael Justine Nkaduda was elected the new speaker.

Former Ijara MP Ibrahim Abass has been elected the new Garissa county assembly speaker with promises to uphold impartiality, the rule law and respect of the constitution.

In his acceptance speech Abass said he will strive to avail himself to every member and work together for the prosperity of Garissa County and the people who elected them.

Abass beat his only competitor Abdikadir Aden, former Balambala MP by 38 votes to 10.

On Wednesday, former nominated Senator Beatrice Elachi elected the Speaker of Nairobi County Assembly joining other two women who have won the coveted seat in other Counties.

Elachi garnered 90 votes while closest challenger Ali Abdi a distant second with 27 votes. Former

In Kisumu, Former TNA secretary General Onyango Oloo emerged victorious garnering 32 votes to dethrone immediate former Speaker Ann Adul who managed only five votes.

In Mombasa, Harub Ibrahim Khatri was declared the new speaker unopposed after his 12 opponents failed to meet the constitutional requirements to contest.

