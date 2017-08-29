Ruto urges Kenyans to allow Supreme Court to do its work

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliations to allow the Supreme Court to do its work without intimidation and coercion.

The Deputy President said there was no need for any person to try to exert pressure on the judges, whom he described as competent individuals who are up to the task.

Mr Ruto thanked Kenyans for exercising their democratic rights to elect leaders of their choice in a peacefully manner during the just concluded General Election.

He urged them to remain united and peaceful as the country awaits for the Supreme Court ruling on the presidential results.

Addressing Kiborokwa African Inland Church (AIC) faithful in Uasin Gishu County on Sunday, the Deputy President said the manner in which Kenyans voted in August 8 elections, showed that the country is progressing democratically.

“As I thank all Kenyans for exercising their democratic rights to elect leaders of their choice in a free and peacefully manner, I also wish to ask each one of us to desist from activities that can disrupt our peaceful coexistence and undermine our democratic progress,” said Mr Ruto.

He said leaders should be ready to accept and respect the decision of the court and the will of the people, saying voters had done their part to elect leaders of their choice during the August 8 elections.

“We should not undermine our democratic process that we showed the world in August 8 by engaging in acts of lawlessness. We should maintain our peaceful coexistence as we wait for the outcome of the Supreme Court and the will of the people,” he said.

The Deputy President who was accompanied by MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Caleb Kositany (Soy) commended Kenyans for embracing the Jubilee Party because of its focus on development and improvement of people’s lives.

He asked Jubilee leaders to put aside issues to do with the last election and implement the Jubilee manifesto.

“Our focus as Jubilee is to initiate development projects that have direct impact on the lives of the people. This is why I ask all our elected leaders to embark on the work of implementing our manifesto,” said Mr Ruto.

Mr Ruto, who also addressed wananchi at Kabenes grounds on his way to Eldoret town, reminded the leaders that leadership is not about competition but rather service delivery.

He said the Government plans to increase the beneficiaries of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) from the current 6.7million to 13million Kenyans across the country in the next three years.

The MPs said they would work together in addressing the challenges facing the people.

“We have resolved as leaders to put aside our differences and take a common stand on matters pertaining to development,” said Mr Kositany.

